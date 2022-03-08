CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 68.2. With the stocks previous close at 66.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The day 50 moving average is 60.75 and the 200 day moving average is 56.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $387m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $398m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).