CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.29. With the stocks previous close at 20.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 19.55 while the 200 day moving average is 20.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $383m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $456m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).