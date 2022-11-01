CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 19.67 while the 200 day moving average is 20.61. The company has a market cap of $378m. Visit the company website at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $449m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).