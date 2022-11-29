CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.29. With the stocks previous close at 20.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is 19.42 and the 200 day moving average is 20.64. The market cap for the company is $381m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $452m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).