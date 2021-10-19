CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 60 with a mean TP of 61.25. Now with the previous closing price of 53.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 54.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.87. The market cap for the company is $318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ctorealtygrowth.com

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).