CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.57. Now with the previous closing price of 21.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is 21.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $393m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $449m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).