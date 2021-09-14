CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 60 with a mean TP of 61.25. With the stocks previous close at 54.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $322m. Company Website: http://ctorealtygrowth.com

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).