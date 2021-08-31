CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 61.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.49 and the 200 day moving average is 53.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $330m. Visit the company website at: http://ctorealtygrowth.com

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).