CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 60. With the stocks previous close at 54.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.55 while the 200 day moving average is 51.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $323m. Company Website: http://ctorealtygrowth.com

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).