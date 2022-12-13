CTO Realty Growth, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. with ticker code (CTO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.45 and the 200 day moving average is 20.63. The market cap for the company is $428m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $550m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).