CTO Realty Growth, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. with ticker code (CTO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 24.29. With the stocks previous close at 19.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.43 and the 200 day MA is 20.65. The company has a market cap of $373m. Find out more information at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $470m based on the market concensus.