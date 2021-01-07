Twitter
CTI BioPharma Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 129.2% Upside

CTI BioPharma Corp. found using ticker (CTIC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 7.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 129.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.45 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The company has a market cap of $266m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ctibiopharma.com

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

