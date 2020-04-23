CTI BioPharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 321.3% Upside

CTI BioPharma Corp. found using ticker (CTIC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 3.75. Now with the previous closing price of 0.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 321.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.89 and the 200 day moving average is 1.04. The company has a market cap of $65m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ctibiopharma.com

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn