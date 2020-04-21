CTI BioPharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 312.1% Upside

CTI BioPharma Corp. with ticker code (CTIC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 312.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.9 and the 200 day MA is 1.04. The market cap for the company is $67m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ctibiopharma.com

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

