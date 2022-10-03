CT Automotive Group plc fuelled by ‘high margins and 2H22 volume recovery’, says broker (LON:CTA)

CT Automotive plc (LON:CTA) is the topic of conversation when Liberum Capital Equity Research Analyst Edward Maravanyika caught up with DirectorsTalk Managing Director Darren Turgel for an exclusive interview.

Q1: CT Automotive announced its 1H22 results last week for the half year ended 30 June 2022. What what were the key takeaways?

A1: I would highlight four things:

1H22 EBIT result was broadly in line with our expectations.

Strong activity momentum at the beginning of 2H up to mid-Sept points to volume recovery in 2H22 that could be ahead of management’s original expectations by end of the year.

Costs being mitigated by China manufacturing location, which is not seeing as high levels of energy cost and wage cost inflation as elsewhere outside China.

Semicon supply issues have abated.

Q2: Are there signs this positive momentum will continue in 2H ‘22 and beyond?

A2: Yes, they feel the production schedules at customers are very encouraging, supported by backlog at the OEMs. However, they also flagged macroeconomic uncertainty is a key risk given prevailing macroeconomic winds.

Q3: Have your forecasts changed in any way?

A3: Largely kept intact.

Q4: Overall, why does CT Automotive represent an attractive investment right now?

A4: 2011-21 Production revenue 14% CAGR, compares to -2% pa auto production growth.

Recent events have eased pricing pressure: recent margins are the highest in 2 decades as structural supply-chain disruptions have reduced pricing pressure and supported margins. In turn, auto inventories have structurally shifted lower and unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.