CSX Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.2% Upside

CSX Corporation with ticker code (CSX) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 52 and has a mean target at 77.57. With the stocks previous close at 53.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.2%. The 50 day MA is 73.58 and the 200 day moving average is 71.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $44,835m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.csx.com

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 20,500 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,900 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

