CSX Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

CSX Corporation found using ticker (CSX) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 85.96. With the stocks previous close at 80.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.01 and the 200 day moving average is 71.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $60,477m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.csx.com

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. The company also offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. In addition, it serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. The company operates approximately 20,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,561 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

