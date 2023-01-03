CSX Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

CSX Corporation found using ticker (CSX) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 33.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day MA is 30.76 and the 200 day moving average is 31.56. The market cap for the company is $65,133m. Company Website: https://www.csx.com

The potential market cap would be $69,365m based on the market concensus.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. The company also offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products, such as plastics and ethanol from rail to trucks. The company operates approximately 19,500 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,500 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.