Crypto coins Bat True Share, Omnitude, Extend Finance and Vesper Finance all up over 230% in 24H

Bat True Share (BTS) priced at $74.65 has risen over 275% over the last 24 hours. Currently ranked at 3841 the last 24 hours has seen around $1,671,188 USD worth of trading. Trading volumes increased sharply around the 12 of Feb and momentum has continued since.

Omnitude (ECOM) has a current price of $0.0443 and a marketcap of $1.72M. Its price moved 279.79% up over the last 24 hours. Around $1,395,005 worth has exchanged hands over the last 24 hours. The coin operates on the Ethereum platform. Omnitude has a current supply of 74,413,301.337384 with 64,813,301.337384 in circulation.

Extend Finance (EXF) has a current price of $0.00289 and a marketcap of $2.69M. Its price moved 259.54% up over the last 24 hours. Currently ranked at 1132.

Vesper Finance (VSP) priced at $39.46 has seen an increase of 236.27% over the 24 hour period. The coin is ranked at 398 at the time of writing.

