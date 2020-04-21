CryoPort – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

CryoPort found using ticker (CYRX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 22.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.41 and the 200 day MA is 16.27. The company has a market cap of $654m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cryoport.com

Cryoport provides temperature controlled logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Dry Vapor Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Cryoport was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

