CryoPort – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

CryoPort found using ticker (CYRX) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 with a mean TP of 22.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $657m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cryoport.com

Cryoport provides temperature controlled logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Dry Vapor Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Cryoport was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

