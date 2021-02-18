Twitter
CryoPort – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

CryoPort with ticker code (CYRX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.49 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.27. The market cap for the company is $3,189m. Find out more information at: http://www.cryoport.com

Cryoport provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. This segment also provides Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers, which offer verification information and supply chain support for biopharma companies; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers, a non-cryogenic temperature-controlled shipper designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, it offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects and condition of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. The Global Bioservices segment provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens. The company also offers logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person.

