CryoPort – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.6% Downside

CryoPort found using ticker (CYRX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 63.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.79 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.04 while the 200 day moving average is 49. The company has a market cap of $3,236m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cryoport.com

Cryoport provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. This segment also provides Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers, which offer verification information and supply chain support for biopharma companies; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers, a non-cryogenic temperature-controlled shipper designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, it offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects and condition of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. The Global Bioservices segment provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens. The company also offers logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.