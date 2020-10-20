CryoLife – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

CryoLife with ticker code (CRY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30.5 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.88. With the stocks previous close at 19.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.1%. The day 50 moving average is 18.39 and the 200 day moving average is 20.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $707m. Company Website: http://www.cryolife.com

CryoLife manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products, a range of stent graft systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers vascular preservation services; synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products, such as YAG laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, fiber-optic handpieces; and CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services for vascular access. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

