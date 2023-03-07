Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Crown Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Crown Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (CCK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 86 and has a mean target at 100.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 85.95 and the 200 day MA is 88.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,455m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $11,968m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The European Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends. The Asia Pacific segment primarily consisting of beverage and non-beverage cans primarily for food cans and specialty packaging. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial products; protective solutions; automation products, equipment, and tools; and steel and plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products. This segment also offers transit protection products, such as airbags, edge protectors, and honeycomb products, as well as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. The company also provides aerosol cans and ends. Crown Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

