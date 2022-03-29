Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Crown Holdings with ticker code (CCK) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 128 with a mean TP of 141.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 129.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 119.27 and the 200 day moving average is 108.88. The company has a market cap of $15,887m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $17,389m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.