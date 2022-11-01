Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Crown Holdings with ticker code (CCK) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 71 and has a mean target at 95. With the stocks previous close at 68.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 86.5 while the 200 day moving average is 103.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,227m. Company Website: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $11,475m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.