Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Crown Holdings found using ticker (CCK) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 129.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 97.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 101.79 and the 200 day MA is 101.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,181m. Visit the company website at: http://www.crowncork.com

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. Further, the company provides industrial film and other related products; transit protection products, such as airbags, edge protectors, and honeycombs; and equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.