Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Crown Holdings found using ticker (CCK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 129.62. Now with the previous closing price of 101.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The 50 day MA is 107.15 and the 200 day moving average is 100.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,505m. Find out more information at: http://www.crowncork.com

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. Further, the company provides industrial film and other related products; transit protection products, such as airbags, edge protectors, and honeycombs; and equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.