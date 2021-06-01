Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Crown Holdings found using ticker (CCK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 129.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 102.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day MA is 109.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 100.06. The market cap for the company is $13,927m. Company Website: http://www.crowncork.com

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. Further, the company provides industrial film and other related products; transit protection products, such as airbags, edge protectors, and honeycombs; and equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.