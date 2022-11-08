Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Crown Holdings with ticker code (CCK) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 92.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.46 and the 200 day moving average is 102.18. The market cap for the company is $9,082m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $11,173m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

