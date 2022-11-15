Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Crown Holdings with ticker code (CCK) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 92.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.7 and the 200 day MA is 101.19. The company has a market cap of $9,487m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $10,988m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.