Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Crown Holdings found using ticker (CCK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 128 calculating the average target price we see 141.27. Now with the previous closing price of 124.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 114.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 107.13. The company has a market cap of $15,280m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $17,363m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goodsluding steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.