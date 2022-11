Crown Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Crown Holdings found using ticker (CCK) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 92.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.03 while the 200 day moving average is 99.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,702m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $10,812m based on the market concensus.

Crown Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries. In addition, it offers other consumer products, glass bottles for beverage products, steel crowns, aluminum caps, steel strap, plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products, as well as equipment and tools, such as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. Crown Holdings was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.