Crown Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Crown Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (CCK) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 92.35. With the stocks previous close at 84.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day MA is 79.19 while the 200 day moving average is 98.72. The company has a market cap of $9,905m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $10,878m based on the market concensus.