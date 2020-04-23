Crown Crafts – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

Crown Crafts with ticker code (CRWS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.8 while the 200 day moving average is 6.05. The market cap for the company is $44m. Company Website: http://www.crowncrafts.com
Crown Crafts, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.