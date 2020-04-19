Crown Crafts – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.3% Upside

Crown Crafts found using ticker (CRWS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. Now with the previous closing price of 4.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 66.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.09. The company has a market cap of $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crowncrafts.com
Crown Crafts, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.