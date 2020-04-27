Crown Crafts – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.5% Upside

Crown Crafts with ticker code (CRWS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. With the stocks previous close at 4.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.67 and the 200 day MA is 6.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $47m. Visit the company website at: http://www.crowncrafts.com
Crown Crafts, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.