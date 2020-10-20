Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp with ticker code (CCI) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 148 with a mean TP of 176.63. With the stocks previous close at 166.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 163.36 and the 200 day moving average is 163.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $68,960m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crowncastle.com

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

