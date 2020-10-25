Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp with ticker code (CCI) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 148 and has a mean target at 176.63. Now with the previous closing price of 156.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 163.14 while the 200 day moving average is 163.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $68,301m. Find out more information at: http://www.crowncastle.com

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

