Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp found using ticker (CCI) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 226 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 200.59. Now with the previous closing price of 194.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 190.19 while the 200 day moving average is 188.31. The company has a market cap of $82,408m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crowncastle.com

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.