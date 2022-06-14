Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp found using ticker (CCI) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 162 calculating the average target price we see 201.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 172.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is 186.3 and the 200 day MA is 183.48. The company has a market cap of $71,901m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $83,824m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.