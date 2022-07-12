Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp found using ticker (CCI) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 199.61. With the stocks previous close at 171.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.56 and the 200 day moving average is 181.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $74,594m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $86,871m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.