Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp with ticker code (CCI) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 224 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 198.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 179.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 182.32 while the 200 day moving average is 187.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $76,407m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $84,824m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.