Crown Castle International Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Crown Castle International Corp with ticker code (CCI) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 224 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 198.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 180.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 190.6 and the 200 day MA is 188.84. The market cap for the company is $78,181m. Company Website: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $86,216m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.