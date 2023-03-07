Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 135 with the average target price sitting at 155.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.26 while the 200 day moving average is 154.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $56,408m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $66,805m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.