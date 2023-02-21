Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. found using ticker (CCI) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 135 with the average target price sitting at 155.75. Now with the previous closing price of 139.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 142.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 156.6. The company has a market cap of $60,921m. Company Website: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $67,891m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.