Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 130 calculating the mean target price we have 157.67. Now with the previous closing price of 145.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 136.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 162.76. The company has a market cap of $62,957m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $68,124m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.