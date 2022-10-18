Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. found using ticker (CCI) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 135 with a mean TP of 187.12. Now with the previous closing price of 127.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 162.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 174.9. The company has a market cap of $57,581m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $84,407m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.