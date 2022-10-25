Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 166.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 157.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 173.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $53,026m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $71,273m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.